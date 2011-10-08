AMSTERDAM Oct 8 Coffee shops in the Netherlands
were left wondering on Saturday how to comply with restrictions
announced by the Dutch government on the sale of "strong"
cannabis, saying enforcement would be difficult given the laws
on production.
The Netherlands is famous for its liberal soft drugs
policies. A Dutch citizen can grow a maximum of five cannabis
plants at home for personal use but large-scale production and
transport is a crime.
On Friday, the coalition government said it would seek to
ban what it considered to be highly potent forms of cannabis --
known as "skunk" -- placing them in the same category as hard
drugs such as heroin or cocaine.
But the industry said the guidelines were not clear enough.
"Commercial cannabis growers are already breaking the law so
how can testing be legal? It's not clear what coffee shops need
to do," said Maurice Veldman, a lawyer from the Dutch cannabis
retailers association who represents coffee shops in court.
A pioneer of liberal drug policies, the Netherlands has
backtracked on its tolerance in the last few years, announcing
plans in May to ban tourists from coffee shops, which are
popular attractions in cities such as Amsterdam.
The government said it would now outlaw the sale of cannabis
whose concentration of THC, seen as the main psychoactive
substance, exceeds 15 percent.
The average THC concentration in cannabis sold by Dutch
coffee shops is between 16 and 18 percent, according to the
Trimbos Institute.
"All this will do is lead to people smoking more joints and
me selling more grams. But as it's used with tobacco it will
damage their health more," said Marc Josemans, who owns a coffee
shop in the city of Maastricht.
The Dutch government says high THC content is detrimental to
mental health, particularly when used at a young age, and that
it wants to send a clear signal that strong cannabis poses an
unacceptable risk to users.
