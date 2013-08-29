AMSTERDAM Aug 29 The Dutch central bank on
Thursday rejected a request by the country's insurers to be
allowed to use a different interest rate term structure to
discount their insurance liabilities following France's loss of
triple A credit rating in July.
The decision means Dutch insurers, which include Aegon
and ING's Nationale-Nederlanden, will still
be obliged to use either a yield curve provided by the Dutch
central bank or one provided by the European Central Bank when
calculating their long-term liabilities.
That means it will not become cheaper for insurance
companies to match those liabilities.
When France was downgraded in July its government bonds,
which had been among the highest-yielding triple A paper, were
no longer included in the ECB's yield curve, leading the Dutch
Association of Insurers to ask the Dutch central bank, their
regulator, to allow them to use an alternative yield curve.
