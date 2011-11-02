AMSTERDAM Nov 2 The risks of a global recession have increased as Europe's debt crisis and lower economic growth hurt investor and consumer confidence, the Dutch central bank said on Wednesday.

"The risk of a double dip -- a new, global recession, coming quickly after the slump in 2008 -- has now clearly increased," the Dutch central bank (DNB) said in its semi-annual financial stability report.

"Due to moderate growth prospects there is a real risk that markets lose confidence in more countries' debt sustainability. This problem plays more widely than just Europe," the central bank said.

The outlook for financial stability in the Netherlands, the euro zone's fifth largest economy, was "worrisome" due to the debt crisis and disappointing economic growth in developed economies, DNB said.