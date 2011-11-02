AMSTERDAM Nov 2 The risks of a global recession
have increased as Europe's debt crisis and lower economic growth
hurt investor and consumer confidence, the Dutch central bank
said on Wednesday.
"The risk of a double dip -- a new, global recession, coming
quickly after the slump in 2008 -- has now clearly increased,"
the Dutch central bank (DNB) said in its semi-annual financial
stability report.
"Due to moderate growth prospects there is a real risk that
markets lose confidence in more countries' debt sustainability.
This problem plays more widely than just Europe," the central
bank said.
The outlook for financial stability in the Netherlands, the
euro zone's fifth largest economy, was "worrisome" due to the
debt crisis and disappointing economic growth in developed
economies, DNB said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Toby Chopra)