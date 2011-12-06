AMSTERDAM Dec 6 Dutch chemicals companies are growing increasingly cautious and holding back from investing because of the uncertain economic and financial environment in Europe, an industry group said in a report on Tuesday.

The Dutch Chemical Industry Association, whose members include paints group AkzoNobel and vitamins maker DSM , said investment so far this year is up 90 percent from a year ago.

But it warned that investment next year will decline 11 percent from 2011 levels because of the uncertainty.

Chemical sector sales rose more than 11 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, largely a reflection of surging raw material prices, the group added.

The chemicals industry is one of the most important export sectors for the Netherlands, with annual turnover of about 47 billion euros. (Reporting By Sara Webb)