* Jets scrambled after airliner loses contact with traffic
controllers
* NATO says alert followed standard procedure
* Airline says passengers never in danger
AMSTERDAM, Aug 29 The Netherlands intercepted a
Spanish airliner with two fighter planes and then sent security
forces to surround it on the tarmac at Amsterdam's airport in a
hijack scare caused by a loss of radio contact.
The plane, flown by Spanish carrier Vueling from
Malaga in Spain to Amsterdam with about 180 passengers on board,
had lost radio contact with air traffic control, a spokesman for
the military police told Reuters.
"There was no communication with the crew at all," Martijn
Peelen, military police spokesman, said. "My colleagues are
still talking to the (plane's) captain to find out what caused
the communication failure."
Peelen said that as soon as the plane landed at Schiphol
airport, it was surrounded by security forces and a negotiator
was sent to talk to the crew.
"After the negotiator spoke to the captain we were certain
there were no hijackers on the plane," Peelen said.
The plane had been intercepted and escorted by two F-16
fighters sent by the Dutch Defence Ministry.
"The scrambling of fighter jets was part of a standard
emergency procedure after the plane failed to communicate," said
an official of the NATO Western military alliance. NATO's
Combined Air Operations Centre had notified the Dutch military
after being alerted by air traffic controllers to the loss of
contact.
Passengers had to remain on board the plane for hours while
it was searched by police, but were later allowed to disembark
and board buses.
"We first realized something was wrong when we started
circling above Rotterdam over and over, and the captain told us
there was some problem in Schiphol. We spent about four hours on
the ground after arriving," said Erna, a passenger, who asked
that her surname not be used.
A spokeswoman for the airline, Vueling, said: "There was
never any danger. There was a lack of communication between the
pilot and the tower and the airport has activated the security
protocol."