AMSTERDAM, April 21 Budget talks between the Dutch minority coalition government and its key ally, Geert Wilders' Freedom Party, have collapsed, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

The political parties had been in talks for several weeks, trying to reach a deal to cut about 14 billion to 16 billion euros from the annual budget in order to bring down the state budget deficit to European Commission targets. (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Patrick Graham)