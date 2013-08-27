AMSTERDAM Aug 27 The Dutch government has agreed a further 6 billion euros ($8 billion) in budget cuts for next year, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Dutch news agency ANP on Tuesday.

Agreement between the two government coalition parties on additional austerity measures required to bring the budget deficit within the European Union's targets next year was widely expected.

($1 = 0.7477 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by John Stonestreet)