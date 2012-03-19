AMSTERDAM, March 19 Dutch Finance Minister Jan
Kees de Jager said on Monday it would be harder to reach
European Union budget targets due to a higher budget deficit.
"Nevertheless, the cabinet will respect the (EU) stability
and growth pact's requirements," De Jager said in a letter to
parliament.
The Netherlands, which has been in recession since July,
needs to cut its deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product
next year, as required by the European Commission, from the
current 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)