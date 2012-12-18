AMSTERDAM Dec 18 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said he sees no room to use telecoms spectrum auction proceeds of 3.8 billion euros ($5 billion) for extra spending or to reduce the government's austerity programme.

"I totally do not see room for this. Then you would say: we'll cut less or we'll spend more. There is no room for this," Dijsselbloem told Dutch broadcaster RTL 7 on Tuesday.

