AMSTERDAM, March 29 The Dutch central bank on
Thursday urged the government not to delay further budget cuts
because of the risk that the statee's debt servicing costs and
debt level will rise.
Financial markets and economists have warned of risks to the
Netherlands' triple-A credit rating due to a budget deficit that
surpasses European Union limits, a second recession in three
years time, and domestic political tensions.
Talks over the fiscal gap between the minority
Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition government and its
political ally, the Freedom Party, were briefly halted on
Wednesday, increasing uncertainty over whether the necessary
cuts can be made.
"If the Netherlands wants to keep benefiting from a low
interest rate then it is now important to bring down the
deficit," Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot told
reporters.
Opposition parties have called for elections but Knot said
the Netherlands could not afford to delay budget cuts and
reforms.
The Dutch 10-year bond spread versus the German benchmark
Bund - a key measure of the Netherlands' credit status - has
risen about 8 basis points to 59 since the government lost
guaranteed majority support in parliament last week when a
member of parliament split off from the Freedom Party.
"Rating agencies have raised questions about the future
creditworthiness of the Dutch government. Delaying budget cuts
would bring irresponsible risks in these circumstances," Knot
said in the bank's annual report.
The Netherlands, which has berated southern European
countries for breaking budget rules, is suffering from a fall in
consumer spending, a slump in house prices, slowing export
growth due to the euro zone debt crisis, and lower pensions.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's warned in January it could
lose its top-ranking rating this year or next if public
finances stray too far from the government's deficit-reduction
plans.
The Netherlands not meeting EU budget rules would send a
"very bad signal" to other euro zone countries, Knot said.
"In addition, it would harm the credibility of the
government's policy, not in the least in financial markets," the
Dutch central bank said in the report.
A budget deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP, private mortgage
debt of 105 percent of GDP -- more than twice as high as France
and Germany -- and government credit guarantees at 77 percent of
GDP or 466 billion euros represented risks, the bank said.
Budget cuts and reforms in the labour market and changes in
the pension and health systems were needed to reduce the risks
and strengthen the Dutch economy in the medium to long term.
Due to a lower expected economic growth rate, the Dutch debt
level could rise to about 90 to 95 percent of GDP if the deficit
remained at 3 percent, Knot said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)