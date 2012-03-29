* Dutch debt costs to rise if no budget cuts -cbank

* Absence of cuts would damage credibility -cbank head

* Dutch govt parties break off, then resume budget talks (Rewrites throughout)

AMSTERDAM, March 29 The Netherlands' credibility will suffer if it fails to cut its budget gap below EU limits next year, its central bank said, weighing into a fractious political debate that has stoked tensions between the minority government and its main ally.

Central bank head Klaas Knot said on Thursday the government needed to press ahead urgently with deficit-cutting plans or it risked alienating investors, losing face among its euro zone partners and seeing its debt servicing costs rise.

"If the Netherlands wants to keep benefiting from a low interest rate (on its sovereign debt), then it is now important to bring down the deficit," Knot told reporters.

The Netherlands needs to cut its deficit by an estimated additional 1.6 percent of economic output to bring it under the European Union's 3 percent ceiling on schedule in 2013.

A dispute over how to close the gap has soured relations between the Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition government and its key political ally, the Freedom Party.

Talks between the parties were halted on Wednesday, increasing uncertainty over implementation of the cuts and prompting the opposition to call for elections.

The discussions resumed as planned on Thursday morning, and

E conomy Minister Maxime Verhagen said in a Twitter message there was "sufficient scope to reach agreements which answer the problems the country currently faces."

POLITICAL, ECONOMIC TENSIONS

The Netherlands is experiencing a fall in consumer spending, a slump in house prices, slowing export growth due to the euro zone debt crisis, and falling pensions.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's warned in January it could lose its top-ranking AAA credit rating this year or next if public finances strayed too far from the deficit-reduction target.

The fiscal gap is forecast to reach 4.6 percent of GDP next year without additional cuts and the country also faces a second recession in three years.

If the Netherlands failed to adhere to EU budget rules, "it would harm the credibility of the government's policy, not in the least in financial markets," the central bank said in its annual report.

The Netherlands had consistently taken a hard line on the euro zone's "budget sinners", peripheral economies including Greece and Portugal that have failed to meet the European Union's budget targets.

Last year it proposed the creation of a "budget tsar" or commissioner with the power to expel unruly member states.

It is now in danger of breaking those EU rules itself, which would send a "very bad signal" to other euro zone countries, Knot - who also sits on the European Central Bank's governing council - told a media presentation of the report.

The Dutch 10-year bond spread versus the German benchmark Bund - a key measure of the Netherlands' credit status - has risen about 8 basis points to 59 since the government lost guaranteed majority support in parliament last week when a lawmaker left the Freedom Party.

Party leader Geert Wilders - who is anti-euro, anti-Islam and anti-immigration - has the power to scupper the fiscal talks because he opposes reforms in the housing market, labour market and healthcare, and has threatened to withdraw his party's support for the government's reforms.

RISK FACTORS

The central bank said budget cuts and reforms in the labour market and changes in the pension and health systems were needed to reduce the risks to the Dutch economy and strengthen it in the medium to long term.

Risk factors included private mortgage debt of 105 percent of GDP -- more than twice as high as France and Germany -- and government credit guarantees at 77 percent of GDP or 466 billion euros.

Due to an expected economic slowdown, the Dutch debt level could rise to about 90 to 95 percent of GDP if the deficit remained at 3 percent, Knot said.

A Dutch referendum on whether to stay in the euro - one of Wilders' demands - would give the "wrong signal" and create market uncertainty, Knot said.

He also said Dutch banks may need to increase capital ratios, if possible via capital hikes. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)