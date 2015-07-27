AMSTERDAM, July 27 Dutch manufacturing
confidence slipped back in July, reflecting pessimism among
companies over the prospects for the coming three months, but
the overall mood of business remained positive, Statistics
Netherlands said on Monday.
The country, with huge exposure to international trade
though several of Europe's largest ports, has been experiencing
a sustained, modest recovery after long years of sluggish growth
following the 2008 crash.
The business confidence indicator - based on the sum of the
percentages of positive and negative responses from
manufacturers - fell from 4.6 last month to 3.7 in July, though
it remained well above its average level for the past 20 years.
"Producers have been less positive in July about production
over the coming three months. They are also less positive about
their order books," Statistics Netherlands said. Capacity usage
continued to rise, however.
While the indicator has been trending upwards since
September last year it has slipped back before, falling three
points between December and March before recovering.
