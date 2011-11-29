* Govt lifts budget deficit forecast to 4.5 pct of GDP
* State debt seen at 65 pct of GDP vs 64.7 pct earlier
* Cabinet has taken measures to control spending
AMSTERDAM, Nov 29 The Dutch Finance
Ministry said the budget deficit in 2011 will be slightly higher
than initially predicted because of the impact of the European
debt crisis on the Netherlands' open economy as well as lower
tax revenues.
The 2011 deficit is forecast at 4.5 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), or 0.3 percentage points higher than
expected in September, the ministry said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"The economy faces difficulties, mostly due to the debt
crisis and the uncertain situation in Europe," Dutch Finance
Minister Jan Kees de Jager said in the statement.
The Dutch economy, which depends heavily on exports,
unexpectedly shrank by 0.3 percent in the July-to-September
period compared with the preceding quarter.
The cabinet has taken measures to ensure spending will
remain within pre-set limits, the Finance Ministry said, without
giving details.
Dutch government debt will rise by 0.3 percentage points to
65 percent of GDP, or 393 billion euros, this year due to the
higher deficit, the ministry said.
