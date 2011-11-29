* Govt lifts budget deficit forecast to 4.5 pct of GDP

* State debt seen at 65 pct of GDP vs 64.7 pct earlier

* Cabinet has taken measures to control spending (Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 29 The Dutch Finance Ministry said the budget deficit in 2011 will be slightly higher than initially predicted because of the impact of the European debt crisis on the Netherlands' open economy as well as lower tax revenues.

The 2011 deficit is forecast at 4.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), or 0.3 percentage points higher than expected in September, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The economy faces difficulties, mostly due to the debt crisis and the uncertain situation in Europe," Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said in the statement.

The Dutch economy, which depends heavily on exports, unexpectedly shrank by 0.3 percent in the July-to-September period compared with the preceding quarter.

The cabinet has taken measures to ensure spending will remain within pre-set limits, the Finance Ministry said, without giving details.

Dutch government debt will rise by 0.3 percentage points to 65 percent of GDP, or 393 billion euros, this year due to the higher deficit, the ministry said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)