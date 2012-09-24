(Corrects to show growth was q/q not y/y, and confidence
figures are not percentages)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 The Dutch economy showed
muted export-driven growth in the second quarter, according to
official gross domestic product figures released on Monday, but
separate data on business confidence reflected an underlying
uneasiness.
Exports were the driver of 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter
growth, but consumer and public spending and private- and
public-sector investments were all down.
The business confidence index released at the same time by
the government statistics agency worsened to -6.7 points in
September from -4.6 points the previous month.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Patrick Graham)