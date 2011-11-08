* Lower equity markets, confidence hit economy

* Q3 growth seen of +0.2 pct q-on-q (Adds Q3 detail)

AMSTERDAM Nov 8 The Dutch economy is expected to contract by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, the central bank said on Tuesday, citing the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the stock market and overall confidence, as well as rising unemployment.

"In the summer, bad news followed bad news. The world economy shifted to a lower gear, shown for instance from stagnating world trade," the central bank said in a statement.

The Dutch economy, the euro zone's fifth-largest, is heavily dependent on trade with its European neighbours and was expected to be hit by slowing growth in the region.

Dutch growth in the third quarter this year will slow to 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter from an average quarterly growth rate of 0.5 percent in the first half of 2011, the central bank said.

