AMSTERDAM, June 16 The Dutch economy, which is struggling out of recession, will grow by 0.75 percent this year and pick up pace to expand 1.25 percent in 2015, the official state forecaster said on Monday.

The Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis said in its annual economic outlook report that the budget deficit would come in at 2.9 percent of total economic output this year, and 2.2 percent the next, below the European Union's target of 3 percent.

Inflation will pick up slightly, the forecaster said, rising from 1.25 percent in 2014 to 1.5 percent next year. Unemployment will remain at 7.25 percent both this year and next. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Alison Williams)