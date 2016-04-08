AMSTERDAM, April 8 Dutch seasonally adjusted
manufacturing production rose 0.0 percent month-on-month in
February, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Friday.
KEY FIGURES
SEASONALLY ADJ M/M PCT FEB 16 JAN 16 FEB 15
Manufacturing output 0.0 +0.4 +0.9
NON-SEASONALLY ADJ Y/Y PCT FEB 16 JAN 16 FEB 15
Manufacturing sales -3.6 -5.3 (-4.6) -4.5
Manufacturing output 1.7 2.7 (+2.8) -05
**Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have
been revised.
**For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 xtra users can click
on www.cbs.nl
**For all the stories on this and the previous month's
manufacturing output releases click on NLIP=ECI
(Reporting By Amsterdam Newsroom)