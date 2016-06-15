AMSTERDAM, June 15 Dutch seasonally adjusted manufacturing production rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in April after a revised -1.4 percent rise in March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Tuesday.

KEY FIGURES

SEASONALLY ADJ M/M PCT April 16 Mar 16 April 15

Manufacturing output 1.3 -1.4 0.3

NON-SEASONALLY ADJ Y/Y PCT April 16 Mar 16 April 15

Manufacturing sales -8.1 -3.8 -5.2

Manufacturing output 2.8 1.5 -1.1 **Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. **For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl **For all the stories on this and the previous month's manufacturing output releases click on NLIP=ECI (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)