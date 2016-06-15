AMSTERDAM, June 15 Dutch seasonally adjusted
manufacturing production rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in
April after a revised -1.4 percent rise in March, Statistics
Netherlands (CBS) said on Tuesday.
KEY FIGURES
SEASONALLY ADJ M/M PCT April 16 Mar 16 April 15
Manufacturing output 1.3 -1.4 0.3
NON-SEASONALLY ADJ Y/Y PCT April 16 Mar 16 April 15
Manufacturing sales -8.1 -3.8 -5.2
Manufacturing output 2.8 1.5 -1.1
**Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have
been revised.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)