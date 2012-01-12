Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
AMSTERDAM - Dutch November retail sales rose 1.3 percent year-on-year, following a revised 1.6 percent decline in October, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
DUTCH RETAIL TRADE
NOV 11 OCT 11 NOV 10
Change on year (pct) +1.3 -1.6 (-1.7) +4.5
Index (base 2005) 110.1 109.0 (109) 108.5
** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.
** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl
** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on (Roberta Cowan)
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Prince and George Michael, two Grammy-winning pop veterans who died unexpectedly months apart last year, were honored with special musical tributes from younger stars on Sunday during the recording industry's top awards show.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets