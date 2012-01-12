AMSTERDAM - Dutch November retail sales rose 1.3 percent year-on-year, following a revised 1.6 percent decline in October, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

DUTCH RETAIL TRADE

NOV 11 OCT 11 NOV 10

Change on year (pct) +1.3 -1.6 (-1.7) +4.5

Index (base 2005) 110.1 109.0 (109) 108.5

** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.

(Roberta Cowan)