Amsterdam, Feb 14 Dutch December retail sales rose 1 percent year-on-year after a revised 1.2 percent increase in November, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Tuesday.

KEY FIGURES

DUTCH RETAIL TRADE

DEC 11 NOV 11 DEC 10

Change on year (pct) +1.0 +1.2 (+1.3) +0.6

Index (base 2000) 126.4 110.0 (110.1) 125.2

** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.

