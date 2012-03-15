Dutch January retail sales rose 0.8 percent year-on-year after a revised 1.3 percent increase in December, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

DUTCH RETAIL TRADE

JAN 12 DEC 11 JAN 11

Change on year (pct) +0.8 +1.3 (+1.0) +0.8

Index (base 2000) 99.3 126.8 (126.4) 98.5

** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.

** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl

** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on