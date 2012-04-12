UPDATE 6-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in upset victory over Beyonce
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Dutch February retail sales rose 0.9 percent year-on-year following a 0.8 percent increase in January, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
DUTCH RETAIL TRADE
FEB 12 JAN 12 FEB 11
Change on year (pct) +0.9 +0.8 +3.7
Index (base 2000) 95.0 99.3 94.1
** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.
