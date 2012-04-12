AMSTERDAM, April 12 Dutch February retail sales rose 0.9 percent year-on-year following a 0.8 percent increase in January, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

DUTCH RETAIL TRADE

FEB 12 JAN 12 FEB 11

Change on year (pct) +0.9 +0.8 +3.7

Index (base 2000) 95.0 99.3 94.1

