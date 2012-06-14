AMSTERDAM, June 14 Dutch April retail sales fell
8.7 percent year-on-year after a revised 2.4 percent rise in
March, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
DUTCH RETAIL TRADE
APRIL 12 MARCH 12 APRIL 11
Change on year (pct) -8.7 +2.4 (+2.2) +3.4
Index (base 2000) 104.4 112.1 (112.0) 114.4
** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They
have been revised.
