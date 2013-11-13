UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 Dutch September retail sales fell 6.1 percent year-on-year following a revised 0.8 percent fall in August, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES DUTCH RETAIL TRADE SEPT 13 AUG 13 SEPT 12 Change on year (pct) -6.1 -0.8 (-0.7) -0.1 Index (base 2010) 93.5 97.4 (97.5) 99.6 ** Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised. ** For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl ** For all the stories on this and the previous months' retail sales releases click on
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources