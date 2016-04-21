BRIEF-KMG Chemicals says files for mixed shelf offering of upto $200 mln
* KMG Chemicals Inc says files for mixed shelf offering of upto $200 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2nkPGqM) Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, April 21 KEY FIGURES DUTCH UNEMPLOYMENT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED FIGURES
MAR 16 FEB 16 MAR 15
Unemployment (pct) 6.4 6.5 7.0
Unemployed 574,000 581,000 626,000 NON-SEASONALLY ADJUSTED FIGURES
MAR 16 FEB 16 MAR 15
Unemployment (pct) 6.7 6.9 7.3
Unemployed 599,000 612,000 653,000 **For further details in Dutch Reuters 3000 xtra users can click on www.cbs.nl **For all the stories on this and the previous month's unemployment releases click on NLUNRS=ECI (Reporting by Amsterdam Bureau)
* KMG Chemicals Inc says files for mixed shelf offering of upto $200 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2nkPGqM) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, April 7 Germany's Angela Merkel will meet with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde and other representatives of leading economic organisations in Berlin on Monday, the chancellor's spokesman said on Friday.
MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's first-quarter budget deficit was 350 billion roubles ($6.15 billion) less than in 2016, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday.