AMSTERDAM, April 21 KEY FIGURES DUTCH UNEMPLOYMENT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED FIGURES

MAR 16 FEB 16 MAR 15

Unemployment (pct) 6.4 6.5 7.0

Unemployed 574,000 581,000 626,000 NON-SEASONALLY ADJUSTED FIGURES

MAR 16 FEB 16 MAR 15

Unemployment (pct) 6.7 6.9 7.3

Unemployed 599,000 612,000 653,000 (Reporting by Amsterdam Bureau)