* Polling stations to close at 1900 GMT
* Opinion polls show Liberals, Labour neck-and-neck
* Eurosceptical hard left, far right seen fading
* Dutch seen remaining awkward euro zone creditors
By Thomas Escritt and Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 Mainstream pro-European
parties looked set to dominate the parliamentary election under
way in the Netherlands on Wednesday, dispelling concerns that
radical eurosceptics might gain sway in a core euro zone country
and push to quit the European Union or flout its budget rules.
But the Netherlands is likely to remain an awkward,
tough-talking member of the single currency area, strongly
resisting transfers to euro zone debtors, regardless of whether
caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberals or the
centre-left Labour Party of Diederik Samsom win the most seats.
Opinion polls on Tuesday showed the Liberals and Labour on
36 seats each or the Liberals fractionally in front, with the
hard-left Socialists and the far-right anti-immigration Freedom
Party fading in third and fourth place respectively.
That makes it more likely, though not certain, that Rutte,
with the strongest international profile, will stay as premier.
Turnout stood at 13 percent of eligible voters at 0900 GMT,
around the same level as two years ago, broadcasters reported,
citing a poll by Ipsos Synovate.
Early morning commuters at Amsterdam's central station were
among the first to vote, popping into a still-closed art deco
cafe by the railway platform before catching trains to work.
Nienke van Zaambeek, a psychologist, had voted for
GreenLeft, saying she was worried about the impact of
liberalisation in the health care sector. "The influence of
private companies is getting ever bigger, and the right-wing
government has been in favour of more privatisation."
The final days of campaigning became a two-horse race
between Rutte, 45, a former Unilever human resources manager
dubbed the "Teflon" prime minister because of his ability to
brush off disasters, and the energetic Samsom, 41, a former
Greenpeace activist whose debating flair wowed voters.
Both leaders voted early, Samsom with his wife and children
in the university town of Leiden, and Rutte alone in a polling
station inside his old primary school in The Hague.
Rutte repeated his party's commitment to fiscal discipline.
"We have asked Brussels (for deficit limits), and we are doing
it...not because of Brussels, but because we believe it is
crucial for economic growth," he said.
The far-right populist Geert Wilders, who criticises Europe
and Muslim immigration, also voted in The Hague, accompanied by
his state-provided protection officers.
POLITICAL FRAGMENTATION
Both Liberals and Labour have played down talk that they
will end up in coalition, together with one or two smaller
parties. But parliamentary arithmetic suggests this is the most
probable outcome given a highly fragmented political landscape.
Still, about a fifth of the 12.5 million voters said they
were undecided, leaving room for surprises.
The Netherlands is one of the few triple-A rated countries
left in Europe and a long-standing ally of Germany in demanding
strict adherence to fiscal discipline. The election was seen as
a barometer of northern European stamina - both for austerity
and for bailouts to keep the single currency bloc intact.
Thrifty Dutch taxpayers are frustrated at demands for
belt-tightening, especially the steady erosion of their
cherished welfare state and pensions, while having to stump up
billions of euros to rescue what they see as profligate budget
sinners.
"People have become negative about Europe because we give so
much money to Greece and other countries and at the same time we
are aware of the fact that we badly need money here to pay for
schools, for the army and everything," Jaap Paauwe, a professor
of management at Tilburg University, told Reuters.
As the Dutch voted, Germany's Constitutional Court gave a
green light for the country to ratify the euro zone's new rescue
fund and budget pact but also veto powers to parliament over any
future increases in the size of the fund. The court rejected
requests from eurosceptics and leftists who argued Germany was
too exposed to unlimited financial liability.
"VOTE FOR YOUR JOB"
With the focus on the euro zone crisis and its impact on the
domestic economy, Europe took centre stage during the campaign.
Employers' groups representing big businesses such as
consumer electronics giant Philips as well as small and
medium-sized firms that form the backbone of the Dutch economy
ran a campaign highlighting the benefits of EU membership.
The main employers' group hung a banner outside its head
office in The Hague proclaiming: "Vote for Europe and your job."
In a pamphlet distributed to voters entitled "The
Netherlands earns its living from Europe", business groups said
the export-dependent economy would lose 90 billion euros a year
in sales without the euro and the EU's internal market.
In contrast, one of the biggest unions posted a cartoon on
its website showing the electoral battleground as the Last
Chance Saloon with caricatures of Rutte and his allies stalking
the saloon bars in the Wild West.
Fears over Europe initially played in favour of the two main
populist parties, particularly the Socialist Party which a month
ago was either leading or a close second in opinion polls.
The Socialists have waned largely because of the dismal
showing of their leader Emile Roemer, a former teacher, in an
almost nightly marathon of television debates.
FAR-RIGHT SLUMP
Wilders's anti-Islam Freedom Party, which is calling for the
Netherlands to quit the euro and the EU, has also lost support.
Some of his followers are disappointed that he squandered
his real power as Rutte's chief ally in parliament when he
brought down the government in April by refusing to support
another package of budget cuts.
Wilders wanted to turn the election into a referendum on
Dutch membership of the euro and EU, denouncing the heavy burden
carried by Henk and Ingrid, his Dutch stereotypes of Mr and Mrs
Average. His campaign was damaged when a real-life Henk with a
wife called Ingrid attacked and killed an immigrant.
The latest polls suggested voters had been coaxed back into
the centre. Marijke Jongbloed, a documentary maker, told Reuters
she normally voted for the Socialist Party (SP), but would
probably vote Labour this time.
"I do support the SP but for premier I would vote for
Diederik Samsom, he's more cosmopolitan and more on the ball,
and these days you have to mix and mingle with European leaders,
schmoozing them, and I think Samsom is a little bit more savvy
in this respect," she said.