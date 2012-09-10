* Polls show support for two parties is tied
* Despite denials, the two are expected to form a coalition
* Dutch election seen as microcosm of EU austerity debate
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 The two men vying to become
the next Dutch prime minister played down the option of
governing together in a televised debate on Monday night as each
made a last-ditch attempt to win over undecided voters two days
before a general election.
But the tone of the debate between caretaker Prime Minister
Mark Rutte, the Liberal Party leader, and Diederik Samsom of the
moderate left opposition Labour Party, was less confrontational
than during the preceding weeks.
The duo - who found common ground on issues from the euro to
international affairs, but haggled over immigration, welfare and
the housing market - are widely expected to be in coalition
talks by the end of this week.
According to the latest opinion polls, the Liberals and
Labour are in a dead heat after the leftist party made a
surprising rebound in less than a month, and would need just one
other party to form a coalition government together.
The run-up to the election has been dominated by the euro
zone crisis, and is considered a microcosm of the wider European
debate over austerity versus stimulus as a solution.
In his election campaign, Rutte promised voters Greece would
not get any more money, whereas Samsom, who wants the
Netherlands to be given more time to meet its own EU budget
targets, said Greece may have to be given more time if it is to
have a chance of staying in the euro.
Samsom, Labour's new leader, has emerged as the star of
several televised debates over the past two weeks, propelling
his party from fourth to joint first place.
To loud laughter from the audience, Rutte praised Samsom for
winning so much ground saying he was now "the man in the polls
who is breathing down my neck," while Samsom said he "doesn't
know of another prime minister who faces problems so cheerfully
- and that's a good thing because he creates a lot of them."
Some analysts predict Labour could even overtake the
Liberals on election day.
The two parties have been coalition partners before but on
Monday they downplayed the option of governing together, with
Rutte saying that was an "unlikely" outcome.
The televised debate between Rutte, 45, and Samsom, 41,
could prove crucial in winning over an estimated quarter of
voters who are still undecided.
Live election debates on Dutch television have pulled in
more than one million viewers each time, ranking them among the
most watched programmes of the day, data from research unit
Stichting Kijkonderzoek showed.
POLLS
Rutte's pro-austerity Liberal Party, which promotes the
interests of business in the trade-dependent economy, and
Labour, more of a social democrat party, would each win 35 seats
in the 150-seat parliament, a Maurice de Hond poll published on
Monday evening showed.
Both the Liberals and Labour are pro-European and have
supported euro zone bailouts, but while Rutte has taken a tough
line on Greece and pushed budget cuts at home, Samsom has called
for growth stimulus rather than "cold austerity" measures to
pull out of the crisis.
A poll published in a Dutch daily newspaper on Monday found
that Rutte, prime minister since October 2010 until his
coalition collapsed in April 2012 over budget cuts, was the
politician who would best serve Dutch interests in Europe.
He scored highest on leadership and competence, with 52
percent of those surveyed saying he was a "real leader", while
only 41 percent saw Samsom in those terms. Just over
three-quarters, or 76 percent, of those surveyed said what the
country really needed now was a "brave and dedicated leader".
"Rutte is the man we can best send to Brussels to get the
most for the Netherlands from the bureaucrats: the Liberal Party
leader scores best on qualities including 'competence' and 'real
leadership'," said De Volkskrant, which commissioned the poll
and which is and which is generally considered a left-leaning
publication.
Rutte's government collapsed when his chief ally, the
anti-immigration politician Geert Wilders, refused to support
further austerity measures to meet European Union budget
targets.
Dutch voters are divided over the demands for massive
bailouts for Europe's so-called budget sinners, particularly
Greece, and for austerity measures at home that chip away at
their cherished welfare benefits.
The Netherlands has long been regarded as a core euro zone
member and one of Germany's staunchest allies in pushing for
fiscal discipline.