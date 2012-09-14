* PM Rutte's Liberal Party open to Liberal-Labour govt
* But Labour, Liberal leaders disagree over Socialist
inclusion
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 The Dutch Liberal party,
which this week narrowly won a general election on a pro-euro
ticket, said on Friday it wanted to discuss forming a coalition
with the Labour party, beginning a process that may include a
third party and could take months.
Both parties are pro-Europe and backed bailouts for European
Union member states with debt problems, but negotiations will be
tough between the right-of-centre Liberals, whose government
collapsed in April over austerity measures, and the social
democratic Labour, who want to share power with the Socialists.
"In the Liberals' opinion, a cabinet which has at least
Liberals and Labour has to be investigated first. That is also
logical looking at the election result," Prime Minister and
Liberal Party leader Mark Rutte told reporters.
Euro-sceptic parties polled strongly until the last minute,
but voters dismissed radicals on both the right and the left in
the end, opting instead for established parties with track
records in government and international affairs.
The Liberals and Diederik Samsom's Labour gained enough
seats in Wednesday's general election to form a two-party
majority in the lower house of parliament, but need another
partner to ensure the smooth passage of laws through the Senate.
The Liberals won the most votes in the party's 65-year
history campaigning for fiscal discipline, lower taxes, tight
immigration and higher prison sentences.
Labour powered to a close second place, campaigning for
strong social benefits, health care for lower income groups,
housing market reform and worker protection.
In a best-case scenario, a government could be formed within
weeks, but the process is more likely to take months.
A Liberal-Labour cabinet would produce a broadly
pro-European coalition following an election held against the
backdrop of the euro zone crisis, rising unemployment, housing
price declines and a stagnant economy.
Rutte said the inclusion of other parties, such as the
Christian Democrats, which dominated politics for decades but
were battered in Wednesday's polls, or Liberal Democrats D66,
should be explored.
"There can be reasons to involve more parties," Samsom told
reporters in The Hague on Friday. "If that is the case, I think
we should at least include the Socialist Party."