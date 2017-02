THE HAGUE, April 27 The Dutch finance minister, Jan Kees de Jager, said on Friday he expected the Dutch parliament to approve the EU fiscal treaty, although he declined to give a specific time frame.

The minority government, which collapsed at the weekend in a row over budget cuts that are needed to meet strict EU limits, won support late on Thursday from three smaller opposition parties for a revised package of spending cuts and tax hikes. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)