AMSTERDAM Oct 17 Stricter regulations are
necessary in the European Union to enforce economic reforms in
countries with high debt and, in extreme cases, countries in
financial trouble should be placed under administration, the
Dutch finance minister said on Monday.
Jan Kees de Jager said the discussion around solving the
euro zone debt crisis had focused solely on tighter budget
regulations, but it needed to also look at economic reforms.
Under his proposal, a country in financial
difficulties would still be able to decide what economic reforms
it makes, but the measures would not be voluntary and countries
would be assessed on their progress.
"In the extreme case, a country could be put under
administration if it asks for financial support. Support would
(not) only be given dependent on the (financial) reforms, but
also economic reforms," De Jager wrote in a letter to Parliament
together with Economy Minister Maxime Verhagen.
The minister said the European Commission should be given a
strong and independent role to assess EU member states.
(Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)