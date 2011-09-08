* Dutch parliament wants more time to study EFSF powers
* New EFSF raises Dutch guarantees to 100 bln euros -MinFin
* New date for parliament debate set for Sept. 14
(Adds parliament, MP comment)
By Gilbert Kreijger
THE HAGUE, Sept 8 Dutch members of parliament on
Thursday postponed a debate on extending the powers of the euro
zone's bailout fund so that they had more time to study the
proposals, a further sign of growing scepticism towards the
moves in some EU states.
Euro zone leaders want national parliaments to move as fast
as possible to approve the new European Financial Stability
Fund's (EFSF) powers as this could help stabilise financial
markets, but some parliaments are proving hard to win over.
The new powers will give the EFSF the ability to buy the
bonds of countries under attack from debt markets and expands
its effective capacity, following agreement on this by European
leaders in July.
"The announcement to change the EFSF and the Dutch
guarantees are so substantial we need to discuss this with the
whole GreenLeft faction. Guarantees will go from 56 billion
euros to 100 billion," said Bruno Braakhuis, a member of
parliament for the small GreenLeft party.
The minority coalition government faces increased
scepticism in parliament over the euro zone bailouts.
That reflects a deep divide in public opinion,
disgruntlement over the issue of Greek collateral for Finland in
return for aid, and a row between the government and opposition
parties over Prime Minister Mark Rutte's comments regarding the
cost of bailouts and extent of private sector participation.
COALITION BREAK
The Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition will have to rely
on opposition parties to pass the euro zone bailout measures
because its political ally, the Freedom Party, opposes rescues
and wants Greece to leave the euro zone.
The two government parties jointly control 52 seats of a
total of 150 in parliament.
Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said in a letter
sent to parliament on Wednesday that he wanted to ask the
parliament's financial committee to approve the new EFSF powers.
But a spokesman for parliament said that gave members too little
time to prepare for Thursday's debate.
Among the opposition parties, the pro-European Labour party
-- which is the second-largest party after the Liberals in
parliament with 30 seats -- as well as GreenLeft and D66, which
each have 10 seats, have so far supported euro zone bailout
measures, reflecting the belief that the single currency remains
of substantial benefit to the export-focused Dutch economy.
The new debate on EFSF by parliament's financial committee
will take place on Sept. 14, a parliament spokesman said. Formal
voting is expected later in September during a plenary meeting
with the whole parliament.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb and
Patrick Graham)