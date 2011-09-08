THE HAGUE, Sept 8 Dutch parliament said on Thursday it had postponed a debate on extending the powers of the euro zone bailout fund EFSF.

A Dutch parliament spokeswoman gave no reason for postponing the debate, which would have made clear whether there was majority support in Dutch parliament to extend the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Euro zone leaders want national parliaments to approve as fast as possible the new EFSF's powers, such the ability to provide precautionary loans to euro zone countries under attack in the bond markets, to help stabilise financial markets. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)