THE HAGUE, Sept 8 Dutch parliament said on
Thursday it had postponed a debate on extending the powers of
the euro zone bailout fund EFSF.
A Dutch parliament spokeswoman gave no reason for postponing
the debate, which would have made clear whether there was
majority support in Dutch parliament to extend the powers of the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Euro zone leaders want national parliaments to approve as
fast as possible the new EFSF's powers, such the ability to
provide precautionary loans to euro zone countries under attack
in the bond markets, to help stabilise financial markets.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)