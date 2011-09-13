* Dutch prepare for "all likely and unlikely" scenarios
* TV, ministry source say scenarios incl Greek default
* FinMin, c.bank, other countries study scenarios
* Dutch study impact on govt finances, banks
(Recasts lead, adds comment)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 The Dutch finance minister
said his ministry and the central bank were preparing for all
"likely and unlikely" scenarios in the euro zone debt crisis,
which a ministry source said included a Greek default.
"We are studying scenarios in secret together with the Dutch
central bank (DNB) and also with other countries. We are looking
at our own economy, our government finances, the financial
sector and consequences for Europe," Jan Kees de Jager said on
Dutch television programme RTL Z on Tuesday.
He said it was difficult to let a country go bankrupt in a
controlled way.
"Always, if something goes wrong there are effects on other
countries, on central banks. So you will have to take into
account side-effects. That is precisely the reason why we are
looking at different scenarios behind closed doors."
A ministry source later confirmed a report on Dutch
broadcaster RTL that the scenarios being studied included
default by Greece.
Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported
earlier on Tuesday that Bert Bruggink, chief financial officer
at leading Dutch lender Rabobank, warned that Greece's
bankruptcy was inevitable.
"The question whether Greece goes bankrupt is behind us now.
The only question is when it will happen," Bruggink was quoted
as saying.
Within a few weeks, the Dutch finance ministry will publish
results from "shock tests" and what the shocks mean for
government finances, whether recapitalisation of banks is
needed, and what other measures might be necessary, De Jager
said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)