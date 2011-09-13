* Dutch prepare for "all likely and unlikely" scenarios

* TV, ministry source say scenarios incl Greek default

* FinMin, c.bank, other countries study scenarios

* Dutch study impact on govt finances, banks

(Recasts lead, adds comment)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 The Dutch finance minister said his ministry and the central bank were preparing for all "likely and unlikely" scenarios in the euro zone debt crisis, which a ministry source said included a Greek default.

"We are studying scenarios in secret together with the Dutch central bank (DNB) and also with other countries. We are looking at our own economy, our government finances, the financial sector and consequences for Europe," Jan Kees de Jager said on Dutch television programme RTL Z on Tuesday.

He said it was difficult to let a country go bankrupt in a controlled way.

"Always, if something goes wrong there are effects on other countries, on central banks. So you will have to take into account side-effects. That is precisely the reason why we are looking at different scenarios behind closed doors."

A ministry source later confirmed a report on Dutch broadcaster RTL that the scenarios being studied included default by Greece.

Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported earlier on Tuesday that Bert Bruggink, chief financial officer at leading Dutch lender Rabobank, warned that Greece's bankruptcy was inevitable.

"The question whether Greece goes bankrupt is behind us now. The only question is when it will happen," Bruggink was quoted as saying.

Within a few weeks, the Dutch finance ministry will publish results from "shock tests" and what the shocks mean for government finances, whether recapitalisation of banks is needed, and what other measures might be necessary, De Jager said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)