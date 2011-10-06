THE HAGUE Oct 6 Dutch members of parliament on Thursday voted in favour of an enhanced euro zone debt relief plan, leaving Slovakia and Malta as the last two euro zone members whose legislatures still need to approve the scheme.

A total of 96 members of the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament voted to uphold a beefed-up European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

The EFSF expansion must be approved by all euro zone national parliaments before it can come into law. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Sara Webb)