AMSTERDAM Oct 6 The Netherlands wants to play a
role in ensuring the survival of the euro, the Dutch finance
minister said on Thursday as he kicked off a parliamentary
debate that will end in a crucial vote on extending the powers
of the euro zone's rescue fund.
Later on Thursday the parliament is expected to vote in
favour of widening the role of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund,
as agreed by European leaders in July, an essential move for
stabilising financial markets.
The minority coalition government, composed of the Liberal
and Christian Democrat parties, is expected to secure a majority
with the help of the biggest opposition party, Labour, which is
also pro-Europe. The government's main ally, Geert Wilders'
populist Freedom Party, is firmly opposed to bailouts.
Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager kicked off the debate by
reiterating the government's key and often-repeated message --
that euro zone members must stick to the budget rules.
He stressed the Dutch government's demands that Europe needs
a budget tsar with the power to kick out those members of the
euro who do not abide by the rules.
