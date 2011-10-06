AMSTERDAM Oct 6 The Netherlands wants to play a role in ensuring the survival of the euro, the Dutch finance minister said on Thursday as he kicked off a parliamentary debate that will end in a crucial vote on extending the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund.

Later on Thursday the parliament is expected to vote in favour of widening the role of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund, as agreed by European leaders in July, an essential move for stabilising financial markets.

The minority coalition government, composed of the Liberal and Christian Democrat parties, is expected to secure a majority with the help of the biggest opposition party, Labour, which is also pro-Europe. The government's main ally, Geert Wilders' populist Freedom Party, is firmly opposed to bailouts.

Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager kicked off the debate by reiterating the government's key and often-repeated message -- that euro zone members must stick to the budget rules.

He stressed the Dutch government's demands that Europe needs a budget tsar with the power to kick out those members of the euro who do not abide by the rules. (Reporting By Sara Webb)