Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
AMSTERDAM Oct 5 The Dutch parliament will vote on October 6 on widening the role of the euro zone rescue fund, parliament chair Gerdi Verbeet said on Wednesday, bringing forward the crucial vote from a previous tentative date of October 12.
The Netherlands, Malta and Slovakia are the last of the 17 euro zone nations to vote on the EFSF changes, as agreed by European leaders in July, to shield euro zone debtor economies. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
TOKYO, Feb 10 The dollar stood atop large gains early on Friday after soaring broadly overnight on comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ