THE HAGUE, Sept 8 The Netherlands has some
support from Germany and Finland for its proposal for a European
budget commissioner who can punish those countries which break
budget rules, the Dutch finance minister said on Thursday
The Dutch government, which has grown increasingly critical
over euro zone bailouts, on Wednesday proposed Europe should
create a new commissioner who could enforce budget rules to
prevent a repeat of the current debt crisis.
Asked whether it was necessary for the euro to keep all 17
members, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager also added to
a ramping up of warnings in Germany over the possibility of
Greece leaving the euro.
"The most important is the stability. That stability is
everything not so much the number," De Jager said.
How to make highly-indebted euro zone members keep to
pledges on budget austerity in return for aid are at the heart
of the dilemma for the zone's healthier members.
Germany and Finland, whose finance ministers De Jager met in
Berlin on Tuesday, have welcomed the plan for a budget
commissioner, he said.
"The position of Germany is very close to the Dutch one. We
are trying to take a joint position with these countries, in
particular to involve France," he said.
The Netherlands, which has a triple A credit rating, has
used its fiscally prudent reputation to lobby for tough bailout
conditions, demanding IMF invovlement for bailing out Greece
last year, and private sector involvement in the second bailout
agreed in July.
De Jager said he had not yet heard what France thought of
the plan for a budget commissioner, adding that France is
"naturally very reserved about independent supervision".
A treaty change was not required to have a budget
commissioner, De Jager said.
"To put someone out of the euro zone you need a treaty
change. For a European commissioner that is not the case. In the
current treaty there is the possibility to have a commissioner
who can give penalties," Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told
reporters.
