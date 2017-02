AMSTERDAM Nov 11 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that a return to the Dutch guilder -- as proposed by populist politician Geert Wilders -- would be bad for the Netherlands, which is committed to the euro.

Rutte heads a minority Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition that is supported by Wilders' anti-Islam Freedom Party.

"A return to the guilder would be a recipe for disaster," he told reporters at his weekly press conference. (Reporting By Marijn Wellink and Sara Webb)