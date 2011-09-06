LONDON, Sept 6 AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Dutch Finance Minister said he and his Finnish and German counterparts would probably discuss Greek collateral in exchange for loans in a second bail-out package at a meeting in Berlin later on Tuesday.

Asked by Dutch television station RTL7 whether collateral would come up at the meeting of finance ministers, Jan Kees de Jager said: "this will probably also be at issue".

He said the Netherlands did not consider that collateral was necessary but added: "we're in contact with each other to come up with a solution that entails equal treatment of creditors." (Reporting by Djaja Ottenhof; Writing by Sara Webb; editing by Ron Askew)