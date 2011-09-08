THE HAGUE, Sept 8 The Dutch Finance Minister
said on Thursday there was no need for a treaty change in the
European Union to have a commissioner who can take sanctions
against countries who do not meet European budget rules.
"To put someone out of the euro zone you need a treaty
change. For a European commissioner that is not the case. In the
current treaty there is the possibility to have a commissioner
who can give penalties," Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told
reporters.
De Jager said last week the euro zone needed an independent
authority to enforce budget rules to prevent a repeat of the
current debt crisis.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Patrick Graham)