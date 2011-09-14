AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 The Dutch government has not given up on the rescue of Greece and is determined to do everything possible to save the euro zone, the Dutch finance minister told members of parliament on Wednesday.

"To be clear ... this Cabinet has the firm will to everything possible to save the euro or the euro zone. Suggestions that Greece has been given up on, are not the stance of the government," said Jan Kees de Jager, speaking before a parliamentary finance commission.

He denied Dutch media reports that the Dutch government expected Greece to default, and reiterated comments he made earlier this week that the Netherlands was examining various different scenarios, including a possible default. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Sara Webb)