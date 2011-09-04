* Recession worse than in the 1930s if euro fails
* Zalm does not want Greece to leave the euro zone
* Former EU Commissioner wants Greece to give up euro
AMSTERDAM, Sept 4 Former Dutch Finance Minister
Gerrit Zalm said on Sunday Europe would fall into a recession
worse than the one seen in the 1930s if the euro zone fell
apart.
Asked on Dutch current affairs TV programme Buitenhof what
would would happen if the euro zone broke up, Zalm said: "We
will have a recession which makes the 1930s look like nothing."
"The whole of Europe will crumble. You will get Switzerland
effects. Switzerland has gotten a very strong currency and are
being pushed out competitively because of the strong franc,"
said Zalm, who was Dutch finance minister until 2007.
"For the Netherlands it would mean that if the European
economy plunges, we would follow. Three quarters of our export
goes to Europe," said Zalm, who earned a reputation as a fiscal
hawk in Europe as one of the proponents of budget rules.
Zalm, who was the longest serving Dutch finance minister
having the job for a total of 12 years, said he disagreed with
calls from former European Commissioner and Dutch politician
Frits Bolkestein to put Greece out of the euro zone.
"I don't think that is the solution. The next remark will be
that Italy should leave the euro zone, that Ireland should
leave, that Portugal should leave. If that continues long enough
you remain with only the Netherlands and Germany. I don't think
that is a good development," Zalm said.
European aid to Greece should be given on the condition that
Greece left the euro zone and return to the drachma currency
because keeping the euro would be worse, Bolkestein told Dutch
current affairs TV programme Nieuwsuur on Saturday.
By returning to the drachma, Greece could devalue its
currency and stimulate exports. To be able to pay its debt with
a weaker currency, Greece would have to restructure it, said
Bolkestein, who was Internal Markets Commissioner until 2004.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)