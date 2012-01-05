* Shipping at Rotterdam Port affected
* Flights delayed at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
* Sandbags handed out in southern city of Dordrecht
(New dateline, recasts lead, quotes from flood scene)
By Tjibbe Hoekstra
TOLBERT, Netherlands, Jan 5 Heavy rain and
storms on Thursday disrupted operations at Rotterdam, Europe's
biggest port, held up flights from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
and forced Dutch authorities to evacuate people and livestock in
case of floods.
At least 13 ships could not leave or enter Rotterdam port
because pilot services - required by large ships or those
carrying hazardous materials - were on hold.
Strong winds stopped some container terminal operations, a
spokesman said. But officials had so far not had to operate a
water defence system which shuts off part of the port, a major
transit point for commodities and manufactured goods, he added.
The Ministry of Infrastructure warned of high water levels
along the coast. Weather conditions are expected to improve,
with less rain forecast for Friday, Dutch meteorological
institute KNMI said.
More than half the population in the Netherlands lives in
areas below sea level where two-thirds of the country's GDP is
generated, according to a 2008 government commission. The
low-lying country suffered from devastating floods in 1953 which
killed nearly 2,000 people and caused heavy damage to property.
The Dutch authorities asked nearly 100 people to leave an
area near the town of Tolbert, in the northern province of
Groningen, because of the risk that a dyke protecting about 200
hectares of mostly farmland might break and cause flooding.
But many of the residents stayed put to protect their
cattle.
Reuters journalists, escorted by police inside the area, saw
fields under water, but most houses appeared safe.
"They asked us to mobilise our families and leave the area.
But we don't want to leave our cattle alone as we are farmers.
We can't let our cows drown here if the area floods," said Fokke
Dijkstra, 65, whose family has a farm with 350 cattle.
"We took measures to prevent our farm from flooding, by
putting earth on the dyke to reinforce it."
Residents said the water level in the canals remained very
high and at one stage had overflowed but the worst appeared to
be over.
Authorities in the southern river city of Dordrecht, about
22 km (14 miles) southeast of Rotterdam, were distributing
sandbags in case the river floods lower parts of town, the
Dordrecht city website said.
A mobile water defence system was set up in and around the
northern city of Kampen to protect against the river IJssel
flooding, Groot Salland water authority said.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Cowan and Gilbert Kreijger in
Amsterdam; Editing by Andrew Heavens)