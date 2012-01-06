(Adds details)
AMSTERDAM Jan 6 Dutch soldiers and police
started to evacuate 800 residents on Friday from a northern area
of the Netherlands where an inland dyke has started leaking and
is at risk of breaking after heavy rains.
The emergency evacuation began in the early hours of Friday
in four villages in the province of Groningen after days of
rain, following calls on Thursday for 100 residents to leave
their homes and farms in the same northern province.
By midday the majority of the residents had been evacuated,
a spokesman of Groningen Safety Region told Reuters.
"We strongly advise them to evacuate, but we do not yet
force them to do so. But this could change if the situation
deteriorates," the spokesman said.
Local authorities said teams were also preparing to move
thousands of cattle left on farms.
Residents and the military packed sandbags along a 400 meter
section of the dyke to help plug the leaks, and roads into the
area were blocked. The military also asssigned an F16 jet to
monitor the strength of the dyke with an infraredcamera.
The risk the dyke breaking is not very high, but the
consequences would be enormous.
"Hundreds of acres of land would flood in a matter of hours,
while the water level in the area would rise to at least 1.50
metres. This is why we started the evacuation", Yvonne van
Mastrigt, a local official, told a news conference.
In the province of Friesland, which neighbours Groningen in
the east, the situation was "alarming but stable", the water
authority Wetterskip Fryslan said on its website.
Water levels were slowly dropping but remained high, and the
water authority had sent out inspectors to assess the situation
at quays and water ways, it said.
Parts of the historical city centre of Dordrecht in the
southwest were flooded in the night from Thursday to Friday, but
risks eased on Friday morning as the water slowly retreated.
More than half the population in the Netherlands lives in
areas below sea level where two-thirds of the country's GDP is
generated, according to a 2008 government commission. The
low-lying country suffered from devastating floods in 1953 which
killed nearly 2,000 people and caused heavy damage to property.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan and Tjibbe Hoekstra, editing by
Rosalind Russell)