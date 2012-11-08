(Updates with power supply not disrupted)
AMSTERDAM Nov 8 A blast rocked the Electrabel
electricity plant in the southern Dutch city of
Nijmegen on Thursday, sending clouds of steam into the sky.
Local authorities said no one was hurt and power supplies to
client were not disrupted after a boiler exploded, scattering
debris across the facility.
Police advised residents in the area to keep their windows
and doors shut and to remain inside, but the warning was lifted
within two hours.
Officials at the plant were not immediately available to
comment on a report by the Dutch news agency ANP that the
accident at the coal and bio-mass-fired plant halted shipping in
nearby waterways.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Janet Lawrence)