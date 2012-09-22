AMSTERDAM, Sept 22 Riot police broke up crowds
of youths who turned violent in a Dutch town late on Friday
after several thousand people descended on the community
following an invitation to a birthday party posted on Facebook,
Dutch media reported.
Media reports said six people were hurt, including three
seriously, after disturbances broke out in the northern Dutch
town of Haren. Reports said shops were vandalized and looted, a
car set on fire, and street signs and lampposts damaged before
police broke up the crowds. There were 20 arrests, according to
reports.
Dutch media said 30,000 people received the invitation from
a girl announcing her 16th birthday party on Facebook. The party
was intended to be a small-scale celebration, but the girl did
not set her Facebook event to private and the invitation went
viral.
Reports said up to 3,000 people showed up in the town of
18,000.
Haren had been bracing for the event for most of the week.