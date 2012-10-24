AMSTERDAM Oct 24 The Netherlands should go
ahead with participating in the F-35 fighter test programme
because pulling out at this stage would incur substantial costs,
a government think-tank said.
But the Court of Audit report stopped short of recommending
whether it thought the Netherlands should stay in the whole F-35
project - which is controversial because of cost overruns and
delays - or opt for a different type of plane.
Lockheed Martin Corp is developing three models of
the new fighter for the United States and eight other countries
- Britain, Canada, Australia, Italy, Turkey, Denmark and Norway
as well as the Netherlands.
Pentagon data in April forecast the projected total cost to
develop, buy and operate the F-35 at $1.51 trillion over the
next 50-plus years, up from about $1.38 trillion a year ago,
including inflation.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal Party, which won last
month's parliamentary election, is in coalition talks with the
Labour Party.
A decision on the plane is expected once a new government is
in place, although the two parties have different views. Labour
called in July for an end to Dutch participation in the project,
while Rutte's party has always been in favour.
The Netherlands already owns one F-35 test plane but
political parties have questioned whether to go ahead with the
full programme because of cost overruns.
"We think pulling out of the test phase is not a logical
option because on balance this would only bring disadvantages
for the state in terms of functions, time and money," the Court
of Audit said on Wednesday in its report on the F-35.
It added that if the Netherlands pulled out of the project
and later decided to buy the plane or an alternative, it would
face risks in terms of costs and availability.
The Court of Audit, whose recommendations are not binding,
is an independent think tank which advises the cabinet and
checks its spending and policy decisions.
Outgoing Defence Minister Hans Hillen welcomed most of the
report's conclusions and said in a statement 56 F-35 planes were
sufficient to meet the Netherlands' air force operations.
The Netherlands has 68 F-16 planes and Hillen said in April
he would buy fewer than the originally planned 85 F-35s.