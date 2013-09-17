AMSTERDAM, Sept 17 The Netherlands will purchase 37 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter planes, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, a decision that should end years of political wrangling over ballooning costs and delays.

Defence Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert was due to announce the decision later on Tuesday in a policy paper setting out her long-term vision for the Dutch armed forces, the sources said.

Built by Lockheed Martin Corp, the F-35 is designed to be the next-generation fighter for decades to come for U.S. forces and their allies. The F-35 programme, hit by technical faults, is several years behind schedule and 70 percent above cost estimates.