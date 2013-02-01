AMSTERDAM Feb 1 The Dutch finance ministry and
central bank announced a joint press conference at 0830 local
time (0730 GMT) on Friday which local media said was likely to
give details of a rescue deal for troubled bancassurer SNS Reaal
.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Finance Minister, and Jan Sijbrand,
executive director responsible for banking supervision and
supervisory policy at the Dutch central bank, will hold the
press conference, according to a statement from the finance
ministry.
The ministry gave no further details.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)