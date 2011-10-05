* Report paves way for construction work

* Gas injection to bring geological stability

* High risk of tremors if the field is emptied

AMSTERDAM, Oct 5 Construction of Europe's biggest gas storage project, at the Bergermeer field in the Netherlands, will not increase the risks of tremors locally, a court-appointed commission found, paving the way for the project to go ahead, the field's operator said.

In August, the top court in the Netherlands ordered the suspension of the Bergermeer gas storage project citing objections by environmentalists and local residents. It appointed an independent commission to review all aspects of the construction, and will announce its final decision by year-end.

Abu Dhabi Energy Company , the operator and major shareholder in the 4.1 billion cubic metre gas storage facility, said that the independent commission had concluded that gas injection would have a positive effect on the structure's stability.

"Any earth tremor would not exceed the maximum limit which has been constantly viewed as acceptable for gas production and storage activity in the Netherlands," Taqa said in the statement.

However, the commission warned that if the storage space was ever emptied to take advantage of higher gas prices, the risk of tremors would increase.

It said that the impact on the environment would not be high, but that some birds could be affected by noise levels during construction.

Bergermeer was approved by the Dutch government earlier this year and, along with a recently completed liquefied natural gas terminal in Rotterdam, is an important part of the Netherlands' plan to become a European hub for natural gas once it stops exporting gas in 2025.

The project would nearly double the Netherlands' gas storage capacity and give it more flexibility in meeting fluctuating demand in northwest Europe, for example in Belgium and the northern parts of Germany and France, particularly as gas reserves in the Dutch Groningen gas field are depleted.

TAQA holds 60 percent in the Bergermeer project, while Dutch government-owned gas company Energie Beheer Nederland BV owns the remaining 40 percent.

Russia's Gazprom has agreed to provide "cushion gas", which remains permanently in storage to maintain pressure, in return for 1.9 billion cubic metres of gas in storage. TAQA has already injected around half of the gas the site can hold. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac and Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Sara Webb)